Summer is coming! Which sunscreen should you be taking to San Diego beaches?

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — It's hard enough to find a favorite sunscreen - one that goes on right and protects your skin. To add to the difficulty, a top consumer group says a majority of sunscreens they tested either don't work well or contain potentially harmful ingredients.

The Environmental Working Group has been doing these annual tests for more than a decade and this time they tried more than 1,000 sunscreens. Nearly 70 percent of them gave them pause; one of the issues being an ingredient called oxybenzone.

This handy animation shares some of EWG's findings and reminds us what to avoid when shopping for sunscreen:

Hawaii lawmakers recently banned oxybenzone because of its effect on the coral reefs.

If approved by the governor, the ban would go into effect in January 2021.

Oxybenzone is found in most sunscreens that are SPF 50 or higher and research also shows that it can disrupt your hormones.

With that in mind, the EWG gave these key takeways from their tests: