Heart-wrenching photo shows brother comforting little sister hours before she died

A former supervisor for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was arraigned in federal court in San Diego Tuesday on charges of lying to the FBI about his alleged improper transmission of sensitive law enforcement information.
A controversial storage center for San Diego’s homeless is opening this week in downtown San Diego, which will allow transients to safely store their belongings while looking for housing or interviewing for jobs.
TEMECULA, Calif. (NEWS 8) -- A local Marine Corps veteran is speaking out about a loophole in the system that left him unable to provide for his family. CBS News 8 investigated and discovered the same thing could happen to anyone who depends on medical care from the Department of Veterans Affairs. “I joined the Marine Corps straight out of high school. I liked what they stood for: honor, courage and commitment. I wanted to be the best,” said Brian Tally ...
A fundraiser this Saturday in Mira Mesa aims to help homeless veterans and dogs. The Cammies & Canines: Hops, Pops & Dogs event will be held at Protector Brewery the day before Father's Day to honor dads and support local veteran-run nonprofit Cammies & Canines Sanctuary.
An injured bird received the royal treatment Tuesday after being discovered at death's door back in May.
1 in 9 men will develop prostate cancer in his lifetime, and NFL Hall of Famer and prostate cancer survivor Mike Haynes is on a mission to spread the word about the importance of being screened.
Some of the best parts of summer are edible, however indulging in the season’s most popular foods can lead to trouble but live your best summer life with these healthy and tasty alternatives!
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer departed for Boston Friday morning to attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He's looking to improve San Diego's economy and advocate for stronger economic ties with trading partners in Mexico and Canada.
A preliminary hearing began Tuesday for one of two men seen in a controversial arrest video with sheriff's deputies. The video from last month went viral with some saying it showed rough treatment of the suspects by deputies.