NKorea: Trump and Kim have agreed to visit each other's country

North Korea said President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have agreed to visit one each other's countries at an unspecified time.

The invitations appear to be a trade of diplomatic pleasantries, and could also depend on progress in denuclearization that Kim promised to Trump during Tuesday's summit. The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that Kim invited Trump to visit Pyongyang "at a convenient time." It says Trump also invited Kim to visit the United States.

KCNA says the two leaders "gladly accepted each other's invitation, convinced that it would serve as another important occasion for improved" relations between their countries.

No sitting American and North Korean leaders have visited each other's countries since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

North Korea also said Tuesday President Donald Trump agreed on a step-by-step denuclearization process by North Korea in return for reciprocal concessions from the United States during a summit with its leader Kim Jong Un.

KCNA said Wednesday that Trump also expressed his intention to offer security guarantees to North Korea and lift sanctions "over a period of good-will dialogue" between the two countries.

KCNA quoted Kim as saying that the North can take unspecified "additional good-will measures of next stage commensurate with them" if the United States takes genuine measures to build trust.

Trump expressed his intention during the summit to halt joint military drills between the U.S. and South Korea, according to North Korea.

Annual military drills between the United States and South Korea have been a major source of tension on the Korean Peninsula. The North has called them an invasion rehearsal and responded with its own weapons tests.

The KCNA said Wednesday the two leaders "shared recognition to the effect that it is important to abide by the principle of step-by-step and simultaneous action in achieving peace, stability and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The reported agreement, if confirmed by the United States, could be considered as a concession by Trump because U.S. officials had called for the North to take swift disarmament measures before getting major outside concessions and benefits.

Some experts say a step-by-step denuclearization process is a ploy to win concessions while delaying disarmament.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, Trump thanked Kim for taking a "bold step toward a bring new future for his people."

Tweeting from Air Force One, which just landed in Hawaii to refuel on the trip back from Singapore, Trump said, "There is no limit to what NoKo can achieve when it gives up its nuclear weapons and embraces commerce & engagement w/ the world."