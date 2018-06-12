Childish Gambino surprises kids with performance of 'This is America'

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Donald Glover's musical alter ego is at it again.
Just last month the actor-writer-comedian-musician, who goes by the moniker Childish Gambino in the music world, made headlines with a controversial video for his song, "This is America;" this time it's footage of Gambino surprising Chicago high school students with a performance that has people talking.
In a video tweeted by Chicago poet and musician Malcolm London, teens can be seen rushing towards the stage and screaming as the introduction to "This is America" is played. In the clip, kids at Harold Washington Library Center crowd around the stage before Gambino even emerges.
thank you @donaldglover for coming to our 30th @socialworks_chi @OpenMikeChicago !!! thank you @chancetherapper for leveraging your celebrity for the youth of Chicago in moments like these. thank you @chipublib @YOUmediaChicago !!! pic.twitter.com/sCMyPVRyF0— BLACK POWER ranger (@MalcolmLondon) June 12, 2018
Gambino's appearance at the event called OpenMike was introduced by Chicago native and emcee Chance the Rapper who aptly comments that his next guest "needs no introduction."
Glover - who has said he plans retire the Gambino name - has also made a waves in the acting world in recent years. He currently stars in, writes and directs the FX show, "Atlanta" which he also created and recently appeared as Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars prequel film, "Solo."
