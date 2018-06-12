Crews contain brush fire in Del Cerro near Lake Murray - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews contain brush fire in Del Cerro near Lake Murray

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego Fire Department crews made quick work of a brush fire near Lake Murray in the Del Cerro area Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:20 p.m. and smoke could be seen on the south west side of the lake near the dam.

Crews made water drops to try and contain the blaze. 

    The San Diego Fire Department is responding to the scene of a brush fire near Lake Murray in the Del Cerro area.  The fire is reportedly on the west side of the lake and was burning up a hill according to police officers on scene. 

     

