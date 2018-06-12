Crews contain brush fire in Del Cerro near Lake Murray

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego Fire Department crews made quick work of a brush fire near Lake Murray in the Del Cerro area Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:20 p.m. and smoke could be seen on the south west side of the lake near the dam.

Crews made water drops to try and contain the blaze.

The fire in the brush near 6900 Elaine in Del Cerro has been stopped. Brush was the only casualty - about 1 acre burned. No injuries. A reminder to be prepared! Visit https://t.co/cEI5yG9hj5 and download the Ready, Set, Go! guide. — SDFD (@SDFD) June 13, 2018

No injuries and we kept it to about 1 acre of brush burned. #teamwork https://t.co/ntjkgjPgvH — SDFD (@SDFD) June 13, 2018