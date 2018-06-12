Former Torrey Pines High School student charged with making threats

The worldwide loss to cyber crime is about $600 billion a year, which means America needs bright young minds to protect our computers and smart phones from hackers.
Police have identified a man who was found dead Tuesday morning in the surf near Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach.
A former Torrey Pines High School student accused of posting threats targeting the school on his Instagram account was charged with making criminal threats but did not appear at his arraignment because he is being treated at a psychiatric hospital, his attorney said Tuesday.
San Diego beaches have seen some big waves over the past few days - and for one San Diego company that means big business. The reason: many surfers hit the water with boards that can't handle the surf. News 8's Shawn Styles reports from Kearny Mesa at a shop that feeds off the big waves.
A local Marine Corps veteran is speaking out about a loophole in the system that left him unable to provide for his family.
San Diego Fire Department crews made quick work of a brush fire near Lake Murray in the Del Cerro area Tuesday afternoon.
The San Diego City Council and Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners both voted Tuesday to support a three-party settlement agreement to secure long-term control of the land needed to expand the San Diego Convention Center.
A preliminary hearing began Tuesday for one of two men seen in a controversial arrest video with sheriff's deputies. The video from last month went viral with some saying it showed rough treatment of the suspects by deputies.
A former supervisor for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was arraigned in federal court in San Diego Tuesday on charges of lying to the FBI about his alleged improper transmission of sensitive law enforcement information.
A controversial storage center for San Diego’s homeless is opening this week in downtown San Diego, which will allow transients to safely store their belongings while looking for housing or interviewing for jobs.