Hack attack! 4S Ranch students win cyber competition

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The worldwide loss to cyber crime is about $600 billion a year, which means America needs bright young minds to protect our computers and smart phones from hackers.
In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff is in 4S Ranch at Oak Valley Middle School to meet the national champions of cyber security.
The students track how often their team website is attacked and say last week alone 66 different computers in Russia attacked their site 262 times.
Hackers beware: Oak Valley Middle School won the National Championship in Cyber Security. The Zevely Zone tonight at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @4SRanchSD @PowayUnified pic.twitter.com/RAPrzjO5Bb— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) June 12, 2018
