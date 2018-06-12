22 rescued dogs and puppies from Mississippi arrive in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Twenty-two rescue dogs from Mississippi traveled to San Diego on Tuesday. After a long journey, the animals arrived at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.

You would think the dogs would be tired and tuckered out from their travels but they were still playful and energetic after traveling three days in a truck donated by locals Chris and Larry Mabee.

Caregivers Kandra Hano and Kiki Byrd came from St. Francis Animal Sanctuary in Tylertown, Mississippi.

Tired yet thrilled, the two trucked 29 hours with the puppies and dogs only stopping once in Arizona.

“All of them are just real big lovebugs," said Kandra. “Us bringing these 22 over here allows us to open up 22 more spaces.”

They’ve made the trek for 13 years since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“We don’t euthanize, but a lot of dogs, unfortunately, in Mississippi do get euthanized," said Kandra.

John Van Zante of the Rancho Coastal Humane Society says San Diego County has a dozen shelters and more than 200 rescue group unlike much of Mississippi.

“They had more animals than they could handle and more arriving every day," said John.

The pups now fresh off the truck will each go through health evaluations. Some dogs could be ready for adoption as early as this Saturday.

Fresh off the truck on the road for 3 days from #Mississippi Here are 15 of the cutest #dogs and 7 #puppies who traveled all the way to @RCHumaneSociety in #Encinitas to escape overcrowded Bayou #shelters See the cutest pups on @CBS8 6:30pm and @thecwsandiego 7pm!???? pic.twitter.com/KaH6cKYMFs — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) June 12, 2018