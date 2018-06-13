South Bay: ICE agent arrested after violent road rage fight

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A South Bay father on Tuesday described the terrifying road rage encounter he said he had with an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agent.

While criminal charges are under review, a federal lawsuit will be filed Wednesday after the father of seven said he was taunted by an ICE agent during a road rage incident last month. According to Raymond Drayton, the off-duty agent pulled a gun in front of his own daughter.

The incident took place in a South Bay Walmart parking lot in May. The San Diego Police incident report shows the ICE agent, identified as Billy Brickett, had a personal dash camera that captured the course of the events. The footage will now be used as evidence.

In the video shows the agent pulled out in front of Drayton going slow. The driver passed him and the agent yelled, “pull over you waste of gene pool.” The agent’s daughter can be heard yelling, “daddy stop. Don’t. No, stop dad. Don’t follow him.”

Drayton said the agent told him to hit him. “He was saying, ‘hit me.’ I was like, ‘you hit me. You told me to pull over. You hit me.’”

As Drayton said that as he was walking away, he called the agent a chump. It was at that moment when he was cold cocked. Drayton said that during the scuffle he saw the gun in the agent’s holster. “I tried yanking on it three times and I would not come out.”

It was at that moment with the ICE agent drew the gun and identified himself as a federal agent. Brickett was arrested by San Diego police for misdemeanor batter.

When News 8 approached Brickett to get his side of the events, he simply said, “No comment.”

Police said the case has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office who told New 8 it is under review for potential charges, but would not comment further.

ICE said it is cooperating with the investigation. A spokesperson for ICE told News 8 via email: “ICE holds its personnel to the highest professional standards and has zero tolerance for employees who violate the public’s trust.”

Billy Brickett’s employment status has not been released. The district attorney’s office said the agent bailed out of jail and an arraignment is scheduled for July.