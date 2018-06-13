El Cajon: Emotions run high at sentencing for deadly DUI

EL CAJON (NEWS 8) – Emotions ran raw Tuesday at the sentencing for a woman who admitted driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her boyfriend and seriously injuring another driver.

In March, 23-year-old Tania Molinar pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter, and on Tuesday pleaded for leniency from the judge.

The head-on crash in El Cajon killed 29-year-old David Sarabia Lopez and seriously injured the driver of an oncoming Ford Ranger, 25-year-old James Dodson, who was on his way to work.

At Molinar’s sentencing, Dodson’s father, Aaron, said that his son, whose insurance has lapse, still has a long and uncertain road to recovery – including surgery. Loved ones of Molinar’s other victim, David, also had their say. “You took a great man barely grown. He was the glue that kept us all together, and now nothing will ever be the same,” said David’s sister, Gloria Graves.

Before her sentencing, Molinar, who has a two-year-old daughter, begged the judge for leniency while her victims’ families pushed for the maximum sentence.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for James Dodson for anyone who wishes to help as he struggles to pay his mounting medical bills.