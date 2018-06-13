June's #avgeek gallery: 33 cool aviation photos

An Air Canada Express Dash 8 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.

Air Italy's first Boeing 737 MAX, seen at its delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on May 11, 2018.

Hello Today in the Sky readers! It's time for the June 2018 edition of our "#avgeek photo gallery." For the uninitiated, it's a batch of fun airplane and aviation photos from around the globe.

Unlike several recent versions, this month's collection does not have a specific theme -- though it is heavy on photos from three locations: Hawaii, Hong Kong and Vancouver.



Previously, our #avgeek collection had a run of themed posts.

In April, the "#avgeek gallery" went planespotting at Canada's Vancouver International Airport. In March, the feature looked at Airbus' A320 family of jets. Before that, there was a double-feature for January/February that looked at the line-up of commercial passenger jets at both Bombardier and Embraer. You may also want to check out some of our previous themes below.

November's gallery featured shots from Switzerland's Zurich International Airport (ZRH). Our other previous themed galleries were October (shots from Los Angeles); September (shots from both Hong Kong and Taipei) and August (cool Boeing 757 pics).

As for our #avgeek gallery, it first launched in January 2015. Since then, it's become a permanent monthly fixture thanks to popular demand from readers.

As with previous editions, the gallery is almost mostly the handiwork of photographer and Today in the Sky contributor Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren. This month's gallery also features four photos from our collection of wire photos.

For more, scroll down to see the past year's worth of previous avgeek galleries.

