Michael Phelps selling Arizona home for $4.1 million

PHOENIX - Swimming legend Michael Phelps is selling his Arizona house for $4.125 million.
He bought the posh Paradise Valley, Ariz., house, with crisp white décor and views of Camelback Mountain, in late 2015 before winning his 28th Olympic medal in Rio.
Phelps paid $2.53 million for the Santa Barbara-style house in the pricey metro Phoenix enclave, according to public records. The 6,010-square-foot house has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, and, of course, a great swimming pool.
It also has four fireplaces, a 350-bottle wine room, shiplap walls and a sports room. The house was built in 2015.
Phelps bought the house after becoming Arizona State University's assistant swim coach. It's not clear yet why he's selling. It could be he and Nicole Phelps are looking for a bigger Valley home to make room for their second son, born in February.
More: Michael Phelps opens up about fatherhood on Facebook Live
More: When athletes share their battles with mental illness
"Our backyard looks right at Camelback Mountain," Phelps told The Associated Press in early 2016. "You go outside in our backyard, and we have orange and tangerine and lemon and lime and peach and apple - all these different fruit trees growing in our backyard."
The most decorated Olympian ever bought the house through an LLC.
A Baltimore house linked to Phelps sold for almost $1 million in July 2016.
Phelps was 15 when he made his Olympic debut at the 2000 Games in Sydney. He didn't medal in Australia, but went on to win eight medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics, eight in Beijing in 2008, six in London in 2012 and six in Rio.
Follow Catherine Reagor on Twitter: @catherinereagor
More: Michael Phelps shares adorable photos after birth of baby boy
More: Michael Phelps taught 1-year old son how to do his backslap
A controversial storage center for San Diego’s homeless opens Wednesday in downtown San Diego and will allow transients to safely store their belongings while looking for housing or interviewing for jobs.
Wednesday temperatures warm before cooling down through the weekend. High surf and excessive heat are still expected through Wednesday.
A South Bay father on Tuesday described the terrifying road rage encounter he said he had with an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agent.
Emotions ran raw Tuesday at the sentencing for a woman who admitted driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her boyfriend and seriously injuring another driver.
It has been two years since a young mother was found brutally murdered in an Allied Gardens apartment, and her loved ones are still waiting for justice.
Eric Hosmer homered, San Diego's bullpen took a perfect game into the sixth inning and the Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Tuesday night for their 10th win in 14 games.
A window washer plunged eight floors to his death while working on an East Village building Tuesday, authorities reported.
Twenty-two rescue dogs from Mississippi traveled to San Diego on Tuesday. After a long journey, the animals arrived at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.
Police have identified a man who was found dead Tuesday morning in the surf near Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach.
The worldwide loss to cyber crime is about $600 billion a year, which means America needs bright young minds to protect our computers and smart phones from hackers.