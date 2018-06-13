Oprah Winfrey to christen a Holland America cruise ship, Nieuw Statendam

A controversial storage center for San Diego’s homeless opens Wednesday in downtown San Diego and will allow transients to safely store their belongings while looking for housing or interviewing for jobs.
Wednesday temperatures warm before cooling down through the weekend. High surf and excessive heat are still expected through Wednesday.
A South Bay father on Tuesday described the terrifying road rage encounter he said he had with an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agent.
Emotions ran raw Tuesday at the sentencing for a woman who admitted driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her boyfriend and seriously injuring another driver.
It has been two years since a young mother was found brutally murdered in an Allied Gardens apartment, and her loved ones are still waiting for justice.
Eric Hosmer homered, San Diego's bullpen took a perfect game into the sixth inning and the Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Tuesday night for their 10th win in 14 games.
A window washer plunged eight floors to his death while working on an East Village building Tuesday, authorities reported.
Twenty-two rescue dogs from Mississippi traveled to San Diego on Tuesday. After a long journey, the animals arrived at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.
Police have identified a man who was found dead Tuesday morning in the surf near Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach.
The worldwide loss to cyber crime is about $600 billion a year, which means America needs bright young minds to protect our computers and smart phones from hackers.