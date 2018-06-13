Disney releases teaser trailer for 'Dumbo' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Disney releases teaser trailer for 'Dumbo'

Posted: Updated: Jun 13, 2018 7:17 AM
Disney 'Dumbo' poster. Disney 'Dumbo' poster.
By Associated Press

Disney has released its first teaser trailer for Tim Burton's remake of the classic "Dumbo."

The live-action film stars Danny DeVito, Colin Farrell, Alan Arkin, Eva Green and Michael Keaton.

Originally released in 1941, "Dumbo" is the story about an elephant with big ears who can fly.

The trailer features clips of Dumbo taking flight and Norwegian pop star Aurora singing "Baby Mine."

"Dumbo" is due in theaters in March 2019.

