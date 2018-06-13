One-third of adults in U.S. taking drugs that may cause depression, study finds

More than one-third of adults in the U.S. take prescription drugs not knowing they could potentially cause depression or increase the risk of suicide, a new study finds.
Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago analyzed the use of medications of more than 26,000 adults from 2005 to 2014 who participated in a larger health and nutrition survey.
They found that more than 200 commonly used prescription drugs have depression or suicide listed as potential side effects. The types of medications include hormonal birth control medications, blood pressure and heart medications, proton pump inhibitors, antacids and painkillers.
"Many may be surprised to learn that their medications, despite having nothing to do with mood or anxiety or any other condition normally associated with depression, can increase their risk of experiencing depressive symptoms, and may lead to a depression diagnosis," said lead author Dima Qato, assistant professor of pharmacy systems, outcomes and policy at the university's College of Pharmacy, in a statement.
Findings were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
More: Suicide and depression need to be understood to help those hurting
More: Suicide warning signs: Here's what to look for when someone needs help
The study many of the drugs listed were used concurrently, which increased the risk of experiencing depression. Researchers found about 15% of adults who simultaneously used three or more of these medications experienced depression, compared to 5% of people who did not use any of the drugs.
Qato hopes the research leads to improved warnings on how these prescription medications could lead to depression.
"Very few of these drugs have warning labels, so until we have public or system-level solutions, it is left up to patients and health care professionals to be aware of the risks," she said.
Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.
A controversial storage center for San Diego’s homeless opens Wednesday in downtown San Diego and will allow transients to safely store their belongings while looking for housing or interviewing for jobs.
Wednesday temperatures warm before cooling down through the weekend. High surf and excessive heat are still expected through Wednesday.
A South Bay father on Tuesday described the terrifying road rage encounter he said he had with an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agent.
Emotions ran raw Tuesday at the sentencing for a woman who admitted driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her boyfriend and seriously injuring another driver.
It has been two years since a young mother was found brutally murdered in an Allied Gardens apartment, and her loved ones are still waiting for justice.
Eric Hosmer homered, San Diego's bullpen took a perfect game into the sixth inning and the Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Tuesday night for their 10th win in 14 games.
A window washer plunged eight floors to his death while working on an East Village building Tuesday, authorities reported.
Twenty-two rescue dogs from Mississippi traveled to San Diego on Tuesday. After a long journey, the animals arrived at the Rancho Coastal Humane Society.
Police have identified a man who was found dead Tuesday morning in the surf near Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach.
The worldwide loss to cyber crime is about $600 billion a year, which means America needs bright young minds to protect our computers and smart phones from hackers.