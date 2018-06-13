Caltrans permanently closes SR-163 Friars Road ramp

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Commuting in Mission Valley is about to become less of a headache.



Starting Wednesday, the free right turn on-ramp to southbound State Route 163 from westbound Friars Road will close permanently. The permanent closure is part of the SR-163 Friars Road Interchange Project.



Caltrans construction crews say they need to close the on-ramp to add another right turn lane from westbound Friars Road to Ulric Street.



Crews will also build one dedicated right turn lane from northbound Ulric Street to southbound SR-163 and another lane with the option to right turn or continue straight on Ulric Street.



The $40 million project will widen the SR-163 Friars Road overcrossing as well as improve the SR-163 on- and off-ramps. In addition, a southbound SR-163 auxiliary lane just north of the Friars Road off-ramp will be constructed.

Westbound Friars Rd on-ramp to the southbound 163 will permanently close tonight. 2yr construction project underway to improve traffic conditions. To access 163 SB turn right off of Friars Rd onto Ulric Street and ramp will be on your right. @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/A1nUWTQP38 — Kerri Lane (@KerriNews8) June 13, 2018