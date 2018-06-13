Caltrans permanently closes SR-163 Friars Road ramp - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Caltrans permanently closes SR-163 Friars Road ramp

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Kerri Lane, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Commuting in Mission Valley is about to become less of a headache.

Starting Wednesday, the free right turn on-ramp to southbound State Route 163 from westbound Friars Road will close permanently. The permanent closure is part of the SR-163 Friars Road Interchange Project.

Caltrans construction crews say they need to close the on-ramp to add another right turn lane from westbound Friars Road to Ulric Street.

Crews will also build one dedicated right turn lane from northbound Ulric Street to southbound SR-163 and another lane with the option to right turn or continue straight on Ulric Street.

The $40 million project will widen the SR-163 Friars Road overcrossing as well as improve the SR-163 on- and off-ramps. In addition, a southbound SR-163 auxiliary lane just north of the Friars Road off-ramp will be constructed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.