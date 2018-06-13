Aldi whiskey wins 'gold' medal - yes, that Aldi

Let us distill this for you.
Raise a glass for Aldi — yes, Aldi, the no-frills grocery chain that bills itself as the place for for ultra-cheap but high-quality house brands — which has prevailed in a trade journal assessment of the best whiskeys.
No, we're not tipsy. The German chain, which is expanding rapidly in the U.S., earned high praise from a publication called The Spirits Business in its 2018 Scotch Whisky Masters competition.
Unfortunately, it appears the drinks are not available for sale at U.S. stores. Grocery stores in many states often can't legally sell liquor.
But that didn't stop fans from buzzing about the drinks on social media.
In the category of age-statement blends, Aldi's Highland Black 8-year-old Scotch, with hints of heather, strawberry leaf and lemon oil, was one of three products to earn a gold medal. It sells for 12.99 pounds in U.K. Aldi stores, which is about $17.32.
“We had a few standouts, especially regarding balance of flavor,” said Jolyon Dunn, whom Spirits Business described as a "fine and rare broker" at Milroy’s of Soho.
In the Islay single malts category, Aldi’s Glen Marnoch Islay Single Malt also soaked up a gold medal, along with one other honoree. It sells for 17.49 pounds, which is about $23.32.
Aldi representatives were not available for comment. Maybe they're out celebrating.
An Orange County jury recommended the death penalty Wednesday for a former Marine who killed five women in Southern California and is already serving a life prison term in Illinois for three murders in Chicago. Andrew Urdiales, 53, was convicted last month of the killings, which included the 1988 slaying of 31-year-old Maryann Wells in San Diego.
The Villages at Pacific Highlands Ranch will create a one-stop shop for the entire family to celebrate Father's Day. Sunday, June 17th from 2-4 p.m.
A reported armed domestic violence suspect caused a temporary lockdown of John Marshall Elementary School in Chollas Creek.
Hannah's House has been helping families who are going through a difficult divorce with animals as a key tool in their success.
Family and friends of Earl McNeil took to the streets Wednesday to rally against National City Police. The mentally ill San Diego resident fell into a coma last month while in police custody and died when he was taken off life support on Monday.
A spate of small vegetation fires blackened patches of open land near El Capitan High School Wednesday.
A local Marine Corps veteran is speaking out about a loophole in the system that left him unable to provide for his family.
The $6.26 billion fiscal year 2019 recommended budget presented to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors today represents a more than 8 percent increase from this year's spending.
The Metro Arson Strike Team is in City Heights on the scene of a car with a smashed window and a smoldering bottle in the front seat.