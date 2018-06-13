Cluster of small brush fires erupts in Lakeside

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A spate of small vegetation fires blackened patches of open land near El Capitan High School Wednesday.
As many as four blazes erupted in close proximity to each other off the 13000 block of Willow Road in Lakeside at about 10 a.m., according to Cal Fire.
Authorities shut down Ashwood Street between Mapleview Street and Willow Road while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, the state agency reported.
It took crews about an hour to halt the spread of the non-injury fires, which scorched a total of roughly two acres.
It was not immediately clear what sparked the blazes, which posed no structural threats and necessitated no evacuations.
Facebook Video: Cal Fire respond to two-acre brush fire in Lakeside
#AshwoodFire [update] Firefighters will remain at scene for 3 more hrs to mop up and construct containment lines. Ashwood St remains closed between Willow and Mapleview, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/tit3CvOtFG— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 13, 2018
#AshwoodFire [update] Forward rate of spread has been stopped. pic.twitter.com/3Nc76gQNG2— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 13, 2018
#AshwoodFire [update] IC reports up to 4 spot fires for a total of 2 acres. Ashwood St between Mapleview St and Willow Rd. No structures threatened and no evacuations in place. pic.twitter.com/Swl3d5zn8F— CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 13, 2018
#BREAKING @heartlandfire is on scene of a smokey brush fire of Willow Road and Ashwood Street in Lakeside. @SDSOLakeside Deputies are on scene helping with traffic.#Chopper8 pic.twitter.com/KSUXPNqq1p— M Escovedo (@DeskEight) June 13, 2018
