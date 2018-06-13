Cluster of small brush fires erupts in Lakeside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cluster of small brush fires erupts in Lakeside

Posted: Updated:

LAKESIDE (CNS) - A spate of small vegetation fires blackened patches of open land near El Capitan High School Wednesday.
   
As many as four blazes erupted in close proximity to each other off the 13000 block of Willow Road in Lakeside at about 10 a.m., according to Cal Fire.
   
Authorities shut down Ashwood Street between Mapleview Street and Willow Road while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, the state agency reported.
   
It took crews about an hour to halt the spread of the non-injury fires, which scorched a total of roughly two acres.
   
It was not immediately clear what sparked the blazes, which posed no structural threats and necessitated no evacuations.

Facebook Video: Cal Fire respond to two-acre brush fire in Lakeside

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.