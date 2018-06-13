Teacher Marries Mom of 10-Year-Old Student Who Played Matchmaker - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Teacher Marries Mom of 10-Year-Old Student Who Played Matchmaker

Updated: Jun 13, 2018 10:40 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.