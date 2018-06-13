Molotov cocktail thrown at car in City Heights

San Diego Police are in a standoff with an armed man in Chollas Creek who may be a domestic violence suspect.
A spate of small vegetation fires blackened patches of open land near El Capitan High School Wednesday.
A local Marine Corps veteran is speaking out about a loophole in the system that left him unable to provide for his family.
The $6.26 billion fiscal year 2019 recommended budget presented to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors today represents a more than 8 percent increase from this year's spending.
The Metro Arson Strike Team is in City Heights on the scene of a car with a smashed window and a smoldering bottle in the front seat.
A controversial storage center for San Diego’s homeless opens Wednesday in downtown San Diego and will allow transients to safely store their belongings while looking for housing or interviewing for jobs.
Commuting in Mission Valley is about to become less of a headache. Starting Wednesday, the free right turn on-ramp to southbound State Route 163 from westbound Friars Road will close permanently.
Wednesday temperatures warm before cooling down through the weekend. High surf and excessive heat are still expected through Wednesday.
A South Bay father on Tuesday described the terrifying road rage encounter he said he had with an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agent.
Emotions ran raw Tuesday at the sentencing for a woman who admitted driving drunk and causing a crash that killed her boyfriend and seriously injuring another driver.