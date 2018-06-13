Molotov cocktail thrown at car in City Heights - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Molotov cocktail thrown at car in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Metro Arson Strike Team is in City Heights on the scene of a car with a smashed window and a smoldering bottle in the front seat. 

Authorities say a suspect threw a Molotov cocktail into the car before fleeing the scene. The Molotov cocktail did not fully ignite and no injuries were reported. 

Law enforcement describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 20's.

