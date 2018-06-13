Hannah's House: Celebrating 30 years helping families

Divorce can be one of life’s biggest traumas for children. It boosts their sense of insecurity and being out of control, and it can heighten feeling alone, lost or abandoned.
At these times, pets can often be helpful to your children and the entire family. Susan Griffin, executive director at Hannah's House, explains the importance of pets during difficult times and the role that Hannah' House plays in helping families.
Hannah's House is a supervised visitation and safe exchange family center that provides a safe place for children caught in the middle of Family Court custody disputes, a place where children can come together with their parents in a nurturing, supportive and protective environment.
In general, children are fascinated by amphibians, reptiles, and bugs, while sometimes the adults are a little more standoffish. So when that first contact happens between the parent and the child at our facility, the animals really bridge the gap.
Since 1988, Hannah's House has been helping kids safely spend time with parents who are overcoming issues affecting their ability to parent independently, and helping parents through a variety of classes, like parenting, co-parenting, anger management, and substance abuse.
If you already have one or more pets, let your children have access as much as possible. There's a great emotional benefit to them and your children are fortunate that the pets they love can still be in their lives.
For more information on Hannah's House, click the link below.
Hannah's House has been helping families who are going through a difficult divorce with animals as a key tool in their success.
