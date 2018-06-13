'Dead' man returns a year after wrong body is given to his wife in Japan

An Orange County jury recommended the death penalty Wednesday for a former Marine who killed five women in Southern California and is already serving a life prison term in Illinois for three murders in Chicago. Andrew Urdiales, 53, was convicted last month of the killings, which included the 1988 slaying of 31-year-old Maryann Wells in San Diego.
The Villages at Pacific Highlands Ranch will create a one-stop shop for the entire family to celebrate Father's Day. Sunday, June 17th from 2-4 p.m.
A reported armed domestic violence suspect caused a temporary lockdown of John Marshall Elementary School in Chollas Creek.
Hannah's House has been helping families who are going through a difficult divorce with animals as a key tool in their success.
Family and friends of Earl McNeil took to the streets Wednesday to rally against National City Police. The mentally ill San Diego resident fell into a coma last month while in police custody and died when he was taken off life support on Monday.
A spate of small vegetation fires blackened patches of open land near El Capitan High School Wednesday.
A local Marine Corps veteran is speaking out about a loophole in the system that left him unable to provide for his family.
The $6.26 billion fiscal year 2019 recommended budget presented to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors today represents a more than 8 percent increase from this year's spending.
The Metro Arson Strike Team is in City Heights on the scene of a car with a smashed window and a smoldering bottle in the front seat.