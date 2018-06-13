Disney offers deep discounts, but you'll need a friend in Fla. or Calif.

Walt Disney World Resort guests can chill out all summer long with cool thrills in the four Disney theme parks, spills at the two Disney water parks, Disney Character encounters, shopping, dining and many other unforgettable experiencesÑlike Frozen Summer

Going to a Disney park isn't as much fun alone. Fortunately, annual passholders can now get discounts for bringing a friend.

From now through June 29, Disney World gold, platinum, platinum plus and premier annual passholders can get a 1-Day Magic Your Way Park Hopper ticket for only $79 for a friend, down from the usual price of $174 for the same ticket, over 50% off.

Up to six tickets are available in Disney World's Bring a Friend promotion. Tickets are good on the day of purchase only.

Disneyland's Bring a Friend special deal lasts from now through September 3, not counting black out dates. Value park hopper tickets will now be $89, regular park hopper will be $99, and peak park hopper tickets will be $109, giving a maximum discount of around 40% off, depending on how crowded the park is.

Just like at Disney World, tickets are good for the day of purchase only, but Disneyland annual passholders are restricted to two Bring a Friend tickets.