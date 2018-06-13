Family protests after man gravely injured in custody of National City police

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — Family and friends of Earl McNeil took to the streets Wednesday to rally against National City Police. The mentally ill San Diego resident fell into a coma last month while in police custody and died when he was taken off life support on Monday.

Community activists joined in protesting, what they call, McNeil''s "police-involved homicide" and called for justice in the case.

40-year-old McNeil went to National City police seeking help of some kind on May 26 but wound up in custody, badly bruised, comatose and suffering from severe brain damage, according to his family.

Police say McNeil was agitated and combative to the point where officers had to restrain him, then was stricken by a medical emergency while being booked into county jail.

RELATED COVERAGE