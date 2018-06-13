California Airbnb offers 'bud and breakfast' -- pot included

(CBS NEWS) — So-called "bud and breakfast" rentals are popping up across California, a new take on the traditional weekend getaway experience that spices things up with cannabis.
In Erin Dean's case, her Airbnb in Placer County, California, just north of Sacramento may be the first such B&B located right next to a cannabis farm. A main feature of the stay is a welcome gift of up to one ounce of cannabis harvested from just outside the door.
That's the legal amount that can be offered as a gift under state law.
Despite the novel travel package, Placer County has taken a wait-and-see approach to legalizing recreational marijuana, and no regulations are in place for sale of the drug. But Dean said she hopes to see retail sales of cannabis in the not too distant future.
"Things are going to be changing for a while. They're just trying to figure things out," Dean told KOVR's Drew Bollea in an interview.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, cannabis-themed B&Bs in California are also operating in places like Hollywood, Lake Tahoe and Palm Springs.
When you're an artist, almost any blank space is your canvas. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets artist Dana Toon who turned the inside of a Pacific Beach apartment into a day at the beach.
The San Diego Police Department was investigating two overnight burglaries at optometry stores Wednesday. The first burglary took place at New Optix Optometry on Convoy Street in Clairemont and was caught on surveillance camera.
Residents in Ocean Beach and Point Loma are voicing their frustrations over a year-long infrastructure upgrade project.
The Metro Arson Strike Team responded to a scene in City Heights on Wednesday where a car had been vandalized in a strange way.
An jury recommended the death penalty Wednesday for a former Marine who killed five women in Southern California. Andrew Urdiales, 53, was convicted last month of the killings, which included the 1988 slaying of 31-year-old Maryann Wells in San Diego.
The Villages at Pacific Highlands Ranch will create a one-stop shop for the entire family to celebrate Father's Day. Sunday, June 17th from 2-4 p.m.
A reported armed domestic violence suspect caused a temporary lockdown of John Marshall Elementary School in Chollas Creek.
Hannah's House has been helping families who are going through a difficult divorce with animals as a key tool in their success.