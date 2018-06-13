John Travolta discusses latest role as mob boss John Gotti - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

John Travolta discusses latest role as mob boss John Gotti

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — John Gotti was one of the most infamous mob bosses of all time. The story of the mobster is will soon be on the big screen with actor John Travolta in the starring role and his wife Kelly Preston playing Gotti's wife.

John Travolta spoke to Morning Extra about taking on the role in "Gotti."

See the official trailer for the film below:

