Raccoon captivates internet with Minnesota skyscraper climb

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A raccoon that appeared to be stranded on a ledge after climbing more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has been captured, according to a tweet sent by the building. Earlier, the animal made it to the roof, easing concerns that the animal could plummet to its death.

In case you need just a bit more time with #mprraccoon, here’s some live action from this morning; pic.twitter.com/7rajq0i7hV — UBS Plaza (@ubs_plaza) June 13, 2018

A crew from Wildlife Management Services of Brooklyn Park released the 1-year-old female raccoon around 1 p.m. Wednesday at a random location.

@eaworkshop alumnus @efrostee was all over this...Raccoon Climbs Minnesota Skyscraper and Becomes an Internet Sensation https://t.co/YliIlqv16X #mprracoon — Graham Morrison (@grahamkmorrison) June 13, 2018

Wildlife officials removed the raccoon from the UBS roof around 10 a.m.

Onlookers and reporters tracked the raccoon's progress Tuesday as it scaled the UBS Tower. By early Wednesday, the animal made it to the roof, where St. Paul Animal Control placed cat food and a trap in hopes of enticing the animal to safety. It worked.

The raccoon's adventures caused a stir on social media, with many Twitter users voicing concern for its safety or joking about the drama surrounding the animal's exploits. Minnesota Public Radio, from a building less than a block away, branded the raccoon #mprraccoon.

Minnesota Public Radio News reporter Tim Nelson, who has been covering this story since Monday, tweeted shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday that building management told Paige Donnelly Law Office that the trap set up on the building's roof had successfully captured the little raccoon.

Here's the #mprraccoon taking the easy way down, in a UBS Plaza freight elevator. pic.twitter.com/Tj8hDlXWMB — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 13, 2018

The raccoon became stranded on a ledge of the Town Square office building earlier, according to Nelson of MPR News.

The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

