Celebrate the Day of the Dad

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Villages at Pacific Highlands Ranch will create a one-stop shop for the entire family to celebrate Father's Day. Sunday, June 17th from 2-4 p.m.

Kids are invited to create a craft to surprise their dad while he can indulge in unique tastings from Westroot, Wokou, Casa Rustica and Breakfast Republic.

The kids will have experts on hand from Mint Studio to help them wood burning, printmaking, hand stamping and painted signs.

Moms are encouraged to help their little ones create their masterpieces.

