Learn to roller dance with the LA Roller Girls

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There are all sorts of new fitness crazes out right now, but none look as fun as roller dancing!

The LA Roller Girls will be in San Diego Saturday June 16th from 4-6 pm teaching a roller dance workshop!

A post shared by ?LA's PREMIER ROLLER GIRLS? (@larollergirls) on Jun 13, 2018 at 10:08am PDT

The group is nationally recognized and awarded, certified USA Roller Sports coaches who welcome all-levels, ages and backgrounds of skating.

Register for the workshop at @larollergirls on Instagram or with a $30 donation via Venmo to @LARollerGirls-Entertainment

Want to learn some LA Roller Girl moves? Here is a sneak peek at what you will learn Saturday

Check out some of the LA Roller Girls in action



