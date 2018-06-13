Learn to roller dance with the LA Roller Girls - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Learn to roller dance with the LA Roller Girls

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There are all sorts of new fitness crazes out right now, but none look as fun as roller dancing!

The LA Roller Girls will be in San Diego Saturday June 16th from 4-6 pm teaching a roller dance workshop!

The group is nationally recognized and awarded, certified USA Roller Sports coaches who welcome all-levels, ages and backgrounds of skating.

Register for the workshop at @larollergirls on Instagram or with a $30 donation via Venmo to @LARollerGirls-Entertainment

Want to learn some LA Roller Girl moves? Here is a sneak peek at what you will learn Saturday

Check out some of the LA Roller Girls in action


 

