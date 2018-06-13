Police investigate elder abuse of Marvel Comics' Stan Lee

When you're an artist, almost any blank space is your canvas. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets artist Dana Toon who turned the inside of a Pacific Beach apartment into a day at the beach.
The San Diego Police Department was investigating two overnight burglaries at optometry stores Wednesday. The first burglary took place at New Optix Optometry on Convoy Street in Clairemont and was caught on surveillance camera.
Residents in Ocean Beach and Point Loma are voicing their frustrations over a year-long infrastructure upgrade project.
The Metro Arson Strike Team responded to a scene in City Heights on Wednesday where a car had been vandalized in a strange way.
An jury recommended the death penalty Wednesday for a former Marine who killed five women in Southern California. Andrew Urdiales, 53, was convicted last month of the killings, which included the 1988 slaying of 31-year-old Maryann Wells in San Diego.
The Villages at Pacific Highlands Ranch will create a one-stop shop for the entire family to celebrate Father's Day. Sunday, June 17th from 2-4 p.m.
A reported armed domestic violence suspect caused a temporary lockdown of John Marshall Elementary School in Chollas Creek.
Hannah's House has been helping families who are going through a difficult divorce with animals as a key tool in their success.