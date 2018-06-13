CBS News reports Sarah Sanders and Raj Shah are preparing to leave the White House

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders listens to a reporter's question during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

CBS NEWS - CBS News is reporting Press secretary Sarah Sanders and principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah are both heading for the exits, according to sources inside the White House and close to the administration.

Sanders, who has become a confidante of President Trump since the departure of former communications director Hope Hicks, has told friends that she plans to leave the administration at the end of the year.

