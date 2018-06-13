Caught on Camera: Burglars steal dozens of designer glasses in Clairemont

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The San Diego Police Department was investigating two overnight burglaries at optometry stores Wednesday. The first burglary took place at New Optix Optometry on Convoy Street in Clairemont and was caught on surveillance camera.

"At 3:12 this morning they broke into this window; they used a large sledgehammer to break through it, " said office manager Janina Viloria. "And four of the guys climbed in and immediately ran through the office and started picking up our products."

The incident was unsettling for workers at New Optix as footage shows four thieves dressed in hoodies stealing dozens of designer frames after breaking into the family owned office.

"Unfortunately, I feel like there were some guys that came in and kind of cased our office and then had their plan," said Viloria.

Twelve surveillance cameras show the heist from multiple angles. One thief is shown so invested in his task he seemingly doesn't notice his jeans falling off his backside.

"You can see the guy picking it up and kind of inspecting a little bit and then putting it in his bag," said Viloria.

Viloria said all of their Dolce brand glasses but one were taken. From Rayban to Tiffany to Prada to their top selling Gucci - many brands seemed to be targeted. Even the late Kate Spade's frames weren't spared.

The video shows the burglars going straight for the top name brands like Tom Ford, clearing out a shelf and overlooking some lesser known brands even though the prices were in view.

With their big sellers ranging from $200 to almost $500 a pair, the office estimates a loss between $30,000 and $50,000 - and it's not the first time they've been hit.

"Unfortunately, it's not so much of a shock to us, as much as I hate to say that, because it's happened to us before," said Viloria.

San Diego Police said an office on Rancho Carmel Drive was also burglarized of glasses at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday - 15 minutes after New Optix.

"It's crazy that it's still happening in San Diego to a lot of optometry shops," said Viloria.