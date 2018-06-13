Your Stories Investigation: Year-long project creates neighborhood headache

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Residents in Ocean Beach and Point Loma are voicing their frustrations over a year-long infrastructure upgrade project.

For the past several months, crews have been working in the peninsula area to replace 48,000 feet of water and sewer main pipelines. It’s part of the city’s overall plan to update neighborhood infrastructure, but the current projects underway were pushed forward due to a recent water main break on Nimitz.

Streets impacted by the project include: Catalina – Voltaire as well as Catalina and Talbot, the main thoroughfare to and from Fort Rosecrans, Cabrillio National Monument and Point Loma Nazarene.

Point Loma residents like Donna Francisco said they are confused. “You don’t know which way to go. I’ve lived here all my life and you are just afraid. Do I make a right or do I make a left? What am I going to get stuck in?”

Prentice St. Clair said he and his neighbors have not received updates from the city. Residents said the detour routes are unclear and are sending drivers through residential streets. Residents also claimed equipment being stored outside of homes and dust and debris being left behind.

San Diego City officials declined News 8’s request for an on camera interview, but did say via email the project has been delayed, but is expected to be completed by the end of July 2018. Also, regarding detour routes, the contractor is following an approved traffic control plan. The city also said any equipment will be left behind and stay on site as needed. If debris is not picked up daily, residents can speak with the contractor or the city.

Once completed, residents may lose water service for up to an hour while the new lines are being tested.

Despite the complaints, some residents said they are okay waiting out the completion of the project.

Contact the city regarding construction on the peninsula at: