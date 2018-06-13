Drop the Mic with Ashton Kutcher & Sean "Diddy" Combs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Drop the Mic with Ashton Kutcher & Sean "Diddy" Combs

Posted: Updated:

James Corden and Ashton Kutcher square off in a rap battle, with each taking shots far below the belt. In a content so heated, only a rap legend of Sean "Diddy" Combs' caliber can declare a winner.

[To view video on YouTube, click here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • Drop the Mic with Ashton Kutcher & Sean "Diddy" Combs

    Drop the Mic with Ashton Kutcher & Sean "Diddy" Combs

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 8:58 PM EDT2018-06-14 00:58:55 GMT

    James Corden and Ashton Kutcher square off in a rap battle, with each taking shots far below the belt. In a content so heated, only a rap legend of Sean "Diddy" Combs' caliber can declare a winner.

     

    James Corden and Ashton Kutcher square off in a rap battle, with each taking shots far below the belt. In a content so heated, only a rap legend of Sean "Diddy" Combs' caliber can declare a winner.

     

  • 'Ocean's 8' stars Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson & Awkwafina's Secret Skills

    'Ocean's 8' stars Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson & Awkwafina's Secret Skills

    Monday, June 11 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-06-11 21:54:28 GMT

    After asking Awkwafina about the rap song that got her fired from a publicity job in New York, Sandra Bullock recalls her the days in college opening for a drag show and Sarah Paulson shows off some Mom dance skills.

     

    After asking Awkwafina about the rap song that got her fired from a publicity job in New York, Sandra Bullock recalls her the days in college opening for a drag show and Sarah Paulson shows off some Mom dance skills.

     

  • Next 'Bond' - Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden or Brian Tyree Henry?

    Next 'Bond' - Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden or Brian Tyree Henry?

    Thursday, June 7 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-06-08 01:59:32 GMT

    When James checks in with his guests before they come out for chat, Sterling K. Brown gives off some serious James Bond vibes, only to be outdone by James Marsden, only to be outdone by Brian Tyree Henry.

     

    When James checks in with his guests before they come out for chat, Sterling K. Brown gives off some serious James Bond vibes, only to be outdone by James Marsden, only to be outdone by Brian Tyree Henry.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.