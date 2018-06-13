Drop the Mic with Ashton Kutcher & Sean "Diddy" Combs

James Corden and Ashton Kutcher square off in a rap battle, with each taking shots far below the belt. In a content so heated, only a rap legend of Sean "Diddy" Combs' caliber can declare a winner.
[To view video on YouTube, click here.]
Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m
James Corden and Ashton Kutcher square off in a rap battle, with each taking shots far below the belt. In a content so heated, only a rap legend of Sean "Diddy" Combs' caliber can declare a winner.
After asking Awkwafina about the rap song that got her fired from a publicity job in New York, Sandra Bullock recalls her the days in college opening for a drag show and Sarah Paulson shows off some Mom dance skills.
When James checks in with his guests before they come out for chat, Sterling K. Brown gives off some serious James Bond vibes, only to be outdone by James Marsden, only to be outdone by Brian Tyree Henry.
James and Shawn Mendes hop in the car for a commute across Los Angeles singing some of Shawn's classics and new music. Shawn and James also debate the merits of buying a pair of Justin Bieber's underwear and dive into Shawn's deep love for "Harry Potter."
Late Late Show music guest Thirty Seconds to Mars performs a unique version of their song "Dangerous Night" for the Stage 56 audience.
James welcomes world-famous magician David Blane to The Late Late Show to perform some magic involving David putting a hole in his cheek, swallowing needles and string and eating glass. Yes, it gets weird and we're still not sure what happened.
James invites Audra McDonald & Dan Stevens to adapt "A Quiet Place," "The Shape of Water" and the classic film "Taxi Driver" into inappropriate musicals.
James and Adam Levine cruise around Los Angeles singing some of Maroon 5's biggest songs before Adam proves to James he can balance anything on his face, and the two compete in a race on a proper track.
James invites rock and roll legend Steven Tyler to play a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, in which the two pose very personal questions to each other and the choice is simple: answer honestly or eat what's in front of you, which includes cow intestines and pig jelly.