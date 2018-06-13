Water Safety: Keeping your children safe this summer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Water Safety: Keeping your children safe this summer

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The summer months are upon us, which means many families will be spending time by the water.

Whether it’s the beach or the pool, accidents can happen like earlier this week in Orange County when Olympic skier Bode Miller’s daughter drowned.

The YMCA believes learning to swim is a necessity not a privilege. For most San Diegans, swimming is a second nature, but nationally 44% of Americans said they could not read water for one minute or swim the length of a pool without stopping.

To change that, the YMCA will offer swim lessons for all ages. Children between 18 and 36 months can take swimming lessons with a parent or care giver involvement. Adults will also be taught CPR.

News 8’s Shawn Styles reports from Kearny Mesa with tips to keep your family safe this summer.

