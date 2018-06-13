Chris Pine Confirmed for 'Wonder Woman' Sequel -- Check Out the Epic '80s Photo

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson may have surprised friends with their whirlwind romance after getting engaged just weeks into their relationship, but romance moves at different speeds in Hollywood.
A source tells ET that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's new temporary custody agreement handed down by the court is actually a positive step when it comes to their future interactions with one another.
Is another Cyrus family collaboration in the works?
That's what appears to be happening, as Miley Cyrus shared a sweet photo of herself in the studio with her father, Billy Ray, on Tuesday. The former Disney star leans over her father in the pic, giving a slight smile to the camera as she poses...
All eyes were on Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle and the royal great-grandchildren during the Trooping the Colour parade over the weekend, but Princess Eugenie marked the event with a rare look inside Buckingham Palace!
Chris Evans' younger brother, actor Scott Evans, is giving fans a look back at their adorable childhood.
Farrah Abraham was arrested early Wednesday morning after she allegedly struck a security officer at the Beverly Hills Hotel, ET can confirm.