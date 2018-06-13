Kate Hudson Says She Once Drunkenly FaceTimed 'Every Man' From Her Past

Not even Kate Hudson is immune to the drunken FaceTime!

The actress and Fabletics co-founder opened up about her drunk dialing past -- including one vacation in Ibiza, where she says she FaceTimed "every man" from her past at 3 a.m. -- during a very candid chat with pals Sara and Erin Foster at Popsugar’s Play/Ground event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“It was liberating because I had never done anything like that," revealed Hudson -- who was previously married to Black Crowes rocker Chris Robinson and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, as well as romantically linked to stars like Owen Wilson, Dax Shepard, Lance Armstrong and Alex Rodriguez -- saying she had zero regrets about the intoxicated evening. "I was that person that you couldn’t get drunk. As soon as I felt anything, tipsy, anything, I would be home.”

Hudson's not doing any drunk dialing these days, however, as she is currently expecting her third child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. The pair announced their happy news with an adorable gender reveal video that also included Hudson's sons, Ryder, 14, and Bing, 6.

"My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited!" the actress captioned the sweet vid. "A little girl on the way ??."

ET chatted with Erin Foster -- who is Fujikawa's stepsister -- at Daily Front Row's fourth annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards in April, where she gushed over her family's reaction to the happy news.

"It's such a beautiful thing, our stepbrother and Kate getting together after 20 years of friendship," Foster said, also opening up about the couple's gender reveal. "They were hoping so badly it was gonna be a girl, and she did not know until the balloons popped and pink came out. It was just too much, it was amazing."

