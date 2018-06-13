Kate Hudson Says She Once Drunkenly FaceTimed 'Every Man' From Her Past

Eric Lauer carried a shutout into the sixth inning, Manuel Margot had three hits and the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday night to win their fifth straight series.
Allegations of sexual harassment on the part of the owner of Tapioca Express outlets in Chula Vista and National City has prompted the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to file suit against the Asian- themed fast-food chain, the federal agency announced Wednesday.
A 21-year-old former Torrey Pines High School student accused of posting threats targeting the school on his Instagram account can remain at a county psychiatric hospital where he is being treated for mental health issues, a judge ruled Thursday.
When you're an artist, almost any blank space is your canvas. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets artist Dana Toon who turned the inside of a Pacific Beach apartment into a day at the beach.
The San Diego Police Department was investigating two overnight burglaries at optometry stores Wednesday. The first burglary took place at New Optix Optometry on Convoy Street in Clairemont and was caught on surveillance camera.
Residents in Ocean Beach and Point Loma are voicing their frustrations over a year-long infrastructure upgrade project.
The Metro Arson Strike Team responded to a scene in City Heights on Wednesday where a car had been vandalized in a strange way.
An jury recommended the death penalty Wednesday for a former Marine who killed five women in Southern California. Andrew Urdiales, 53, was convicted last month of the killings, which included the 1988 slaying of 31-year-old Maryann Wells in San Diego.