Princess Eugenie's Trooping the Colour Instagram Reveals a Rarely-Seen Part of Buckingham Palace

All eyes were on Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle and the royal great-grandchildren during the Trooping the Colour parade over the weekend, but Princess Eugenie marked the event with a rare look inside Buckingham Palace!

The 28-year-old royal -- who is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, from his marriage to Sarah, Duchess of York -- shared a proud shot of her dad at his first Trooping the Colour as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, following the recent retirement of his father, Prince Philip. The photo shows off an area of the palace rarely seen to the public, a pale blue hallway decorated with paintings, sculpted busts and the signature royal red carpet.

"A wonderful and proud day celebrating Her Majesty’s birthday and@hrhthedukeofyork for his first Trooping the Colour as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. #troopingthecolour," Eugenie captioned the pic.

The princess is the only royal with an active, individual social media presence, likely because she does not have a formal working role within the royal family -- though she is currently ninth in the line of succession to the throne. Meghan Markle famously had to give up her own social media accounts before wedding Prince Harry back in May.

Eugenie, who currently works as an associate director at London art gallery Hauser & Wirth, frequently shares throwback pictures of her and her sister, Princess Beatrice, as well as shots of official royal engagements and cute pics with her fiance, Jack Brooksbank. The pair are set to wed in October, at the same venue Harry and Meghan tied the knot: St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The princess kicked off wedding planning with a sweet snap of her and Beatrice as bridesmaids at their nanny Alison Wardley's wedding in 1993. "90s throwback," she captioned the adorable pic. "Wedding planning starts!!"

See more from Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in the video below!

