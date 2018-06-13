OnPolitics Today: Eliminate North Korea's threat? That was easy (apparently)

President Trump, fresh off his historic summit with Kim Jong Un, said a day with the North Korean leader was enough to render the nation "no longer a nuclear threat."
The optimism comes after North Korea pledged to denuclearize in a joint statement signed Tuesday. After praising North Korea, a totalitarian state that has sent thousands to forced labor camps, Trump reserved his criticism Wednesday for "our country's biggest enemy": journalists.
"They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea," Trump tweeted.
To be clear, Tuesday's joint statement included no deadlines, timetables or verification steps for the totalitarian state.
This is OnPolitics Today: Subscribe here.
A newly approved ballot proposal will put a question to Californians in November: Should the state split into three? The proposal been driven by venture capitalist Tim Draper, who's argued California is too broad, too big and too diverse to be just one state. The idea seems unlikely to gain traction - one poll showed voters thumbs-downing it 4 to 1 - and Congress would still get final approval. It's an unlikely prospect, but California isn't the first to try.
Speaking of ballots: Here's what to know from Tuesday night's primaries in five states, where the party of Trump asserted itself and women won big.
North America won rights to host the 2026 World Cup in a FIFA vote among member nations that showed geopolitics at play - even in the world of soccer. North Korea, while on speaking terms with Trump, voted for Morocco, as did China. The United States' major Persian Gulf allies (such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait) backed the North American bid. But for Morocco and its proposal to win out, it needed its neighbors: Seven African nations sided with the North American bid.
Eric Lauer carried a shutout into the sixth inning, Manuel Margot had three hits and the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday night to win their fifth straight series.
Allegations of sexual harassment on the part of the owner of Tapioca Express outlets in Chula Vista and National City has prompted the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to file suit against the Asian- themed fast-food chain, the federal agency announced Wednesday.
A 21-year-old former Torrey Pines High School student accused of posting threats targeting the school on his Instagram account can remain at a county psychiatric hospital where he is being treated for mental health issues, a judge ruled Thursday.
When you're an artist, almost any blank space is your canvas. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets artist Dana Toon who turned the inside of a Pacific Beach apartment into a day at the beach.
The San Diego Police Department was investigating two overnight burglaries at optometry stores Wednesday. The first burglary took place at New Optix Optometry on Convoy Street in Clairemont and was caught on surveillance camera.
Residents in Ocean Beach and Point Loma are voicing their frustrations over a year-long infrastructure upgrade project.
The Metro Arson Strike Team responded to a scene in City Heights on Wednesday where a car had been vandalized in a strange way.
An jury recommended the death penalty Wednesday for a former Marine who killed five women in Southern California. Andrew Urdiales, 53, was convicted last month of the killings, which included the 1988 slaying of 31-year-old Maryann Wells in San Diego.