A woman at a concert in Minnesota got her head stuck in a truck’ - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

A woman at a concert in Minnesota got her head stuck in a truck’s tailpipe

Posted: Updated:
Minnesota State Promo Minnesota State Promo
By KARE

WINSTED, Minn. - A young woman got her head stuck in the oversized tailpipe of a truck at a recent music festival in Minnesota.

Firefighters were called to the Winstock Music Festival last weekend in Winsted, about 40 miles west of Minneapolis, and used a power saw to help free the woman.

Details of how she got stuck there are unclear, but alcohol may have played a role. The McLeod County Sheriff's Department confirms she was cited for underage drinking and escorted from the grounds once her head was removed from the exhaust pipe.

A video of the rescue posted on Facebook has been viewed 2.5 million times.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.