50 states: 50 bourbon destinations

Mayor Kevin Faulconer is planning Thursday to introduce a new proposal aimed at regulating short-term rentals like the kind rented out through Airbnb and other services.
A rescue is underway at sunset cliffs Thursday morning. Lifeguards say a 20-year-old man fell about 30 feet down the cliff near Hill Street.
Thursday begins a cooling trend, with the most significant decrease to occur Friday through Saturday. Better onshore flow will increase fog impacts during night and morning hours this weekend.
Caltrans has permanently closed the on-ramp from westbound Friars Road to southbound state Route 163 as big changes are made to the congested interchange in Mission Valley.
An jury recommended the death penalty Wednesday for a former Marine who killed five women in Southern California. Andrew Urdiales, 53, was convicted last month of the killings, which included the 1988 slaying of 31-year-old Maryann Wells in San Diego.
Eric Lauer carried a shutout into the sixth inning, Manuel Margot had three hits and the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday night to win their fifth straight series.
Allegations of sexual harassment on the part of the owner of Tapioca Express outlets in Chula Vista and National City has prompted the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to file suit against the Asian- themed fast-food chain, the federal agency announced Wednesday.
A 21-year-old former Torrey Pines High School student accused of posting threats targeting the school on his Instagram account can remain at a county psychiatric hospital where he is being treated for mental health issues, a judge ruled Thursday.
When you're an artist, almost any blank space is your canvas. In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets artist Dana Toon who turned the inside of a Pacific Beach apartment into a day at the beach.