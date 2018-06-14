Mayor Faulconer to outline proposed short-term vacation rentals

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Mayor Kevin Faulconer is planning Thursday to introduce a new proposal aimed at regulating short-term rentals like the kind rented out through Airbnb and other services.

According to the mayor's office, the new regulations would create a permit-based system to manage the short-term rentals and would establish a "Good Neighbor" policy aimed at preserving neighborhood quality of life, which is one of the major complaints of those who oppose short-term rentals.

The proposal Faulconer will unveil would also charge cost-recoverable fees to administer permits and enforce code violations and would implement a per-night fee aimed at generating revenue for affordable housing projects.

The city would also hire additional staff under the proposal to respond to complaints about nuisance properties.

The City Council is scheduled to consider the mayor's proposal on July 16th.

