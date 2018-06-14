Pompeo rejects North Korea claims, says sanctions remain until nukes are gone

Crippling international sanctions on North Korea will not be eased until "complete denuclearization" takes place, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday, dismissing claims from Pyongyang that the U.S. had offered to drop some sanctions during the process.
Pompeo spoke in South Korea two days after the historic meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"We're going to get denuclearization,' Pompeo said. "Only then will there be relief from sanctions.'
Pompeo also downplayed Trump's claim that North Korea no longer represented a nuclear threat.
"When he talked about the reduction in nuclear threat ... it was with eyes wide open," Pompeo said. "It could be the case that our effort will not work, but we are determined to set the conditions."
More: Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un summit was bluster and balloons
More: Eliminate North Korea's threat? That was easy (apparently)
More: North Korea media said Trump agreed to lift sanctions. That's not exactly true
The declaration signed by the leaders was vague, stating that the two nations would cooperate toward "new relations," with the U.S. providing undefined security guarantees to North Korea.
Afterward, Trump said sanctions would remain in place for now but that the U.S. would halt the massive U.S.-South Korea military drills that repeatedly riled Kim over the years.
"We will be stopping the war games, which will save us a tremendous amount of money, unless and until we see the future negotiation is not going along like it should," Trump said.
A halt in the exercises, in return for denuclearization, had been suggested by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin months ago. Still, Trump's remarks came as a surprise in South Korea, where the exercises are viewed as a crucial deterrent against possible aggression from the North.
The thaw between the two Koreas continued Thursday, with the nations agreeing to restore military communication lines, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported.
North Korean media, normally quiet on its leader's international political dealings, ran Trump-Kim news on front pages. The meeting was described as a big win for the secretive, economically depressed nation of 25 million people.
"Trump expressed his intention to halt U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises, offer security guarantees to the North and lift sanctions against it along with advance in improving the mutual relationship through dialogue and negotiation," state media said.
Lee Jong-seok, a former unificiation minister in South Korea, said Pyongyang likely will take measures to denuclearize within the next two to three weeks. Lee, speaking at a forum in Seongnam, said he expects the two nations will reveal details not included in the accord within the next few weeks, Yonhap reported.
Thursday begins a cooling trend, with the most significant decrease to occur Friday through Saturday. Better onshore flow will increase fog impacts during night and morning hours this weekend.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer is planning Thursday to introduce a new proposal aimed at regulating short-term rentals like the kind rented out through Airbnb and other services.
A man was found severely injured and bleeding from his head Thursday morning on the rocks below the bluffs near Ratkay Point at Sunset Cliffs, authorities said.
An jury recommended the death penalty Wednesday for a former Marine who killed five women in Southern California. Andrew Urdiales, 53, was convicted last month of the killings, which included the 1988 slaying of 31-year-old Maryann Wells in San Diego.
Caltrans has permanently closed the on-ramp from westbound Friars Road to southbound state Route 163 as big changes are made to the congested interchange in Mission Valley.
Eric Lauer carried a shutout into the sixth inning, Manuel Margot had three hits and the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday night to win their fifth straight series.
Allegations of sexual harassment on the part of the owner of Tapioca Express outlets in Chula Vista and National City has prompted the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to file suit against the Asian- themed fast-food chain, the federal agency announced Wednesday.
A 21-year-old former Torrey Pines High School student accused of posting threats targeting the school on his Instagram account can remain at a county psychiatric hospital where he is being treated for mental health issues, a judge ruled Thursday.