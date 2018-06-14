Ex-White House press secretary Sean Spicer joins pro-Trump super PAC

WASHINGTON - Sean Spicer might not be at the White House, but that doesn't mean he can't push the Trump administration's agenda - this time at a pro-Trump super PAC.
America First Action announced Thursday that Spicer would join as a senior adviser and spokesman.
"I am honored to join a team whose mission is to help fulfill the President's promises to the American people, while helping elect officials who will do the same,' Spicer said in a statement.
Spicer will make his debut at the group's leadership summit next week, where he will introduce former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee as a guest and moderate a roundtable.
"Sean Spicer is one of the most well-known and well-respected political insiders of our time,' Brian O. Walsh, president of America First Action, said in a statement. "Only a select few will ever fully understand the pressure, privilege, and responsibility that come with standing at the Presidential press podium. Sean's unparalleled political experience, communications savvy, and strong commitment to this administration's agenda make him an invaluable addition to our organization.'
Spicer's tumultuous time as Trump's chief spokesman lasted for six months.
His book,The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President, comes out July 23.
A masked gunman held up a credit union in Hillcrest Thursday morning, stashing the stolen cash in a convenience store cup before fleeing on foot, police said.
Thursday begins a cooling trend, with the most significant decrease to occur Friday through Saturday. Better onshore flow will increase fog impacts during night and morning hours this weekend.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer is planning Thursday to introduce a new proposal aimed at regulating short-term rentals like the kind rented out through Airbnb and other services.
A man was found severely injured and bleeding from his head Thursday morning on the rocks below the bluffs near Ratkay Point at Sunset Cliffs, authorities said.
An jury recommended the death penalty Wednesday for a former Marine who killed five women in Southern California. Andrew Urdiales, 53, was convicted last month of the killings, which included the 1988 slaying of 31-year-old Maryann Wells in San Diego.
Caltrans has permanently closed the on-ramp from westbound Friars Road to southbound state Route 163 as big changes are made to the congested interchange in Mission Valley.
Eric Lauer carried a shutout into the sixth inning, Manuel Margot had three hits and the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday night to win their fifth straight series.
Allegations of sexual harassment on the part of the owner of Tapioca Express outlets in Chula Vista and National City has prompted the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to file suit against the Asian- themed fast-food chain, the federal agency announced Wednesday.
A 21-year-old former Torrey Pines High School student accused of posting threats targeting the school on his Instagram account can remain at a county psychiatric hospital where he is being treated for mental health issues, a judge ruled Thursday.