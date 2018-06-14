John Travolta Teaches Jimmy Fallon the Iconic ‘Grease’ Dance on 40th Anniversary

A masked gunman held up a credit union in Hillcrest Thursday morning, stashing the stolen cash in a convenience store cup before fleeing on foot, police said.
Thursday begins a cooling trend, with the most significant decrease to occur Friday through Saturday. Better onshore flow will increase fog impacts during night and morning hours this weekend.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer is planning Thursday to introduce a new proposal aimed at regulating short-term rentals like the kind rented out through Airbnb and other services.
A man was found severely injured and bleeding from his head Thursday morning on the rocks below the bluffs near Ratkay Point at Sunset Cliffs, authorities said.
An jury recommended the death penalty Wednesday for a former Marine who killed five women in Southern California. Andrew Urdiales, 53, was convicted last month of the killings, which included the 1988 slaying of 31-year-old Maryann Wells in San Diego.
Caltrans has permanently closed the on-ramp from westbound Friars Road to southbound state Route 163 as big changes are made to the congested interchange in Mission Valley.
Eric Lauer carried a shutout into the sixth inning, Manuel Margot had three hits and the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday night to win their fifth straight series.
Allegations of sexual harassment on the part of the owner of Tapioca Express outlets in Chula Vista and National City has prompted the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to file suit against the Asian- themed fast-food chain, the federal agency announced Wednesday.
A 21-year-old former Torrey Pines High School student accused of posting threats targeting the school on his Instagram account can remain at a county psychiatric hospital where he is being treated for mental health issues, a judge ruled Thursday.