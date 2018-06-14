Robert Pattinson Praises Kristen Stewart Following Recent Reunion (Exclusive)

It's Robert Pattinson like you’ve never seen him before!

The 32-year-old actor has made a name for himself by playing sullen and dark characters, but in his new Western film (with a twist), Damsel, he’s taking on comedy.

“It was really fun. I really wanted to do one for ages,” Pattinson told ET’s Katie Krause at the Hollywood premiere of the film on Wednesday. “I mean, I've played a lot of serious psychopaths so I thought I'd play a funny psychopath.”

The film turns the Western archetype on its head thanks to Pattinson’s co-star Mia Wasikowska’s character, Penelope.

“It seemed kind of subversive. Most Westerns, the archetype lead cowboy is someone who's sort of, they can handle anything and it’s them against the world and they come to save the damsel but pretty much every single male character in this movie is completely inept,” Pattinson explained. “They think they’re trying to save the damsel but actually they’re incapable of anything at all. They’re incapable of saving themselves.”

Pattinson himself has worked with many strong boss ladies in his lengthy career, and named a few for ET. “Oh tons! I mean, I've worked with some real power houses. Definitely Mia is one of them, obviously. Kristin Scott Thomas, Uma Thurman,” he said.

But what about his Twilight co-star and ex-girlfriend, Kristin Stewart?

“Kristen Stewart, Kristen too! Kristen Stewart as well, yeah, yeah, yeah,” he insisted. “Catherine Hardwicke, too. She's great.”

Earlier this month, Pattinson and Stewart reunited at Lily-Rose Depp’s 19th birthday party at the Chateau Marmont. This inevitably excited fans as it’s been almost 10 years since the film version of Twilight was released.

So, what would Pattinson say to his younger self when looking back at his first day on set?

“I don't know, just have fun!” he said. “The whole ride's been really great. I've just been incredibly lucky in my career and my life. I'm really appreciative of everything.”

Magnolia Pictures will release Damsel in theaters on June 22.

