Paris Jackson Cleans Graffiti Off of Radio Host Michael Jackson's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Paris Jackson is looking out for all those named Michael Jackson.

The 20-year-old actress-model shared photos of herself cleaning up Michael Jackson’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Wednesday -- but not the one fans may think. Paris was seen scrubbing the red graffiti off of 84-year-old British radio personality Michael Jackson's star, and not that of her father, whose star is located in front of the Chinese Grauman Theatre.

“Some people have no f**king respect,” she captioned the photos. “I understand that there is a difference between the radio emblem and the record, but a name is a name.”

As for her father, later this month marks the ninth anniversary of the King of Pop's death.

To mark the occasion in 2017, Paris paid tribute with a sweet altered image of Michael with her grown-up self. “My angel, my king, my universe,” she wrote at the time. “Eight years without you feels like a lifetime.”

In April, Paris’ aunt, La Toya Jackson, opened up to ET’s Lauren Zima about her niece, saying, “She’s become a remarkable woman. She’s done very, very well and I’m very proud of her, and very excited and very happy.”

For more from Paris, watch the clip below:

