Meghan Markle Wears Wedding Dress Designer Givenchy in Solo Appearances With Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle is getting in some quality time with the Queen!

The Duchess of Sussex made not one, not two, but three appearances with Queen Elizabeth II in Cheshire, England, on Wednesday -- and both ladies' looks were reminiscent of their royal wedding attire.

Queen Elizabeth stepped off the train in Cheshire, wearing a lime green Stewart Parvin dress and jacket with a matching hat by Rachel Trevor Morgan. The 92-year-old royal sported a similar hue last month in Windsor for the wedding of Meghan and Prince Harry.

The new Duchess cut a sleek figure in a white Givenchy dress with a black belt and matching shoulder cover. Meghan, 36, wore her hair down on the windy day and paired the look with black heels and a black clutch bag. Notably, Givenchy was the designer of Meghan's stunning wedding gown.

This marks Meghan's first royal appearances without her husband, Prince Harry. The Queen and Meghan enjoyed an overnight stay on the train together prior to their appearances -- a rare privilege for the newest addition to the royal family.

The stylish pair kicked things off by opening the Mersey Gateway Bridge at Catalyst Science Discovery Centre, which provides hands-on science to people of all ages.

Next, the royal duo will open the Storyhouse Theater in Chester, a walled-off city in Cheshire. The theater also serves as a library and a cinema and provides thousands of activities a year for marginalized groups.

The Queen and Meghan will then move on to celebrate their busy day with a final appearance at Chester Town Hall for lunch.

Queen Elizabeth and Meghan were last spotted together this past Saturday at the annual Trooping the Colour parade, where they appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace together for the aerial flyover.

The former Suits star's royal engagements come three and a half weeks after she tied the knot with Prince Harry in a star-studded wedding attended by celebrities and royals alike, including Oprah Winfrey -- who later hung out with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

In an interview with ET on Monday, Oprah shot down rumors that she had showered the bride's mom with gifts in the hopes of getting an exclusive interview.

"The story was that Meghan's mom had come to my house and she left laden with gifts," she said. "You know what the gifts were? First of all, she's great at yoga, so I said, 'Bring your yoga mat and your sneaks in case we just want to do yoga on the lawn.' So one of the bags was a yoga mat and the other was lunch."

Next, the two enjoyed a dessert made from fresh kumquats.

"She said, 'I love kumquats,' and I said, 'I have a kumquat tree! You want some kumquats?' So it was a basket of kumquats, people," the media mogul explained. "For all of the people who said I am getting her gifts and I'm trying to bribe her for an interview -- they were kumquats. If kumquats can get you an interview, I’m all for it!"

