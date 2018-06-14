‘Queer Eye’ Team Gives 'Late Late Show’ Guitarist a Makeover: See the Shocking Reveal!

The Fab 5 are at it again!

Just days before Queer Eye's second season premiere hits Netflix on Friday, the guys visited The Late Late Show With James Corden to give the show's guitarist an amazing makeover.

Corden introduced the TV stars to Tim Young, a 47-year-old husband and dad who has been "in a funk." Before the transformation could start, Corden had one question for the guys.

Wondering aloud, he quipped, "How do we turn the fab five into the sexilicious six?"

While each guy has their specialty — Bobby Berk, design; Tan France, fashion; Antoni Porowski, food and wine; Karamo Brown, culture; Jonathan Van Ness, grooming — Corden proposed that his focus be doing science experiments, like building volcanoes.

"How would that help him with his life, though?" Porowski, 34, questioned.

"I don't know. How would making guacamole help with his life?" Corden replied, referencing Porowski's not-so-secret love of avocados.

Clad in a hoodie and an ill-fitting T-shirt and pants, Young first met with Berk about transforming his sad outdoor space at work. "We like succulents. I collect them," Young told Berk, 36, of his aesthetic. "I have them at my house. I pick them when I go for a walk."

While Corden lamented that plant picking sounds "depressing," Berk easily decided on an Arabian Nights theme for the drab space.

France was up next and opted to throw away Young's entire wardrobe after hearing that the guitarist was striving "to look like James Bond." Instead, Young looked like 007 "sort of going through an emotional break down," as Corden put it.

Then it was Porowski's turn to talk healthy eating and he suggested a quick snack consisting of a banana with peanut butter, cinnamon, honey, and Chia seeds. Next up was Brown, 37, who schooled Young and Corden on how to do sit-ups and squats.

The real transformation came from Van Ness, 35, who took Young's scraggly beard and wild hair — which Corden thought made Young look "a hipster version of Donald Trump's doctor" — and tamed it into a Bachelorette-contestant-worthy swoop.

The final reveal took place on the twinkle light, succulent-filled pillow fort that Berk designed. With a stylish brown jacket, a gray henley top and black pants and loafers, Young said his wife would think he was a "handsome devil" following his makeover.

The Fab Five recently sat down with ET's Courtney Tezeno to dish about season two. "We have women. We have amazing women. We have an amazing trans man we get to work with," Van Ness said of the people whom the Fab Five help out during the show's upcoming season.

"And you get to know us a little more as well," France, 35, added. "It takes a deeper dive into who we all are also."

"You get to see our little quirks as well," Porowski chimed in. "It's fun."

Here's more on Queer Eye's upcoming second season:

