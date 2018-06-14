Chad Michael Murray Responds to Sophia Bush’s Claim She Felt Pressured to Marry Him

Chad Michael Murray is breaking his silence regarding his ex-wife Sophia Bush's recent comments about their marriage.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Bush stated that getting married to Murray, her former One Tree Hill co-star, was "not a thing I actually really wanted to do." The two tied the knot back in 2005, and separated five months later, finalizing their divorce in 2006.

"Everybody’s been 22 and stupid," the 35-year-old actress told host Andy Cohen earlier this week. "It was not a thing I actually really wanted to do. Ladies have to learn how to take up space in a way men are taught they are entitled to!"

Upon hearing Bush's remarks, the 36-year-old actor's rep released a statement, calling the comments "ludicrous."

"Chad conducts himself in a completely professional manner and would never marry for any reason but love," Murray's rep toldPeople. “Thirteen years since his divorce from Sophia, he has a very happy family life with his wife and children. He has completely moved on and doesn’t feel the need to engage in this type of behavior."

Murray, a father of two, is now married to Sarah Roemer.

During her interview with Cohen, Bush further opened up about why she felt pressured to stay in a relationship with her One Tree Hill co-star. "Because how do you let everybody down?" she said. "When you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time."

ET has reached out to Murray and Bush's reps for comment.

The Incredibles 2 star also revealed that the behind-the-scenes drama in One Tree Hill was oftentimes more dramatic than the scripted stuff.

"Life is always loaded," she recalled. "What the public knows ever is never — it’s not the tip of the iceberg. [OTH co-star] Hilarie [Burton] and I used to laugh and we were like, ‘If we had a behind-the-scenes show, the drama would be so much f**king better than the drama that the writers write.'"

It's been more than six years since One Tree Hill aired it's final episode, but Bush recently opened up to ET about if there's a chance for a revival.

"People have been saying that for a long time, and I really don’t know. I don’t have any intel for anybody," she confessed. "I feel bad when people say, 'Oh, it can happen' and then the internet blows up and I’m like, 'Guys, it’s not happening.' If there was anything happening they would tell you. But I think with everybody on other jobs and shows, and with kids and lives, I don’t know. Never say never, I guess."

Here's more of ET's interview with Bush:

